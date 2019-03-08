Advanced search

Colyton crew free driver from overturned car

PUBLISHED: 09:10 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 08 November 2019

Colyton Fire Station helped free the occupant of the car. Picture: Colyton Fire Station

Colyton firefighters carried out an unplanned rescue after finding an overturned car on the way to another incident.

A crew was on their way to Seaton on Thursday (November 7) following reports of a fire when they came across the vehicle on its side, on Coly Road, with the occupant inside around 9pm. .

The fire station is at risk of closure under proposed cuts by Devon and Somerset Fire Service.

A fire spokesman warned drivers to be extra careful when out driving due to dropping temperatures.

The spokesman said: "We were able to get the casualty out and give first aid before any other emergency services arrived. It just shows that Colyton and Seaton stations are both needed.

"If Colyton closes this poor person would have been stuck in their car until Axminster or Sidmouth arrived.

"It was surprising how cold it was, when we got back to the station at about 11pm all our cars had frosted over.

"The temperatures are now dropping so be extra careful when out driving, the roads could be icy."

