Colyton firefighters ready with their buckets

PUBLISHED: 07:01 27 August 2019

Colyton firefighters ready to wash cars. Picture: CFS

Archant

Firefighters at Colyton will be out with buckets of water on Saturday (August 31) - but they won't be quelling any flames.

Instead the crew is offering a car washing service to raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

They will be at the station, in South Street, between 9am and 1pm.

Station chief Tracy Trelease said they will also be offering fire safety advice along with promoting the local campaign to save their station which is under threat of closure.

She said: "We will be giving people tips on how to complete the public consultation questionnaire on proposals to close eight stations across Devon and Somerset, Colyton being one of them. We are urging people to make their views count."

The way Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service operates across the two counties is set to undergo its most significant change for 50 years under new proposals announced in June.

The proposals will be decided on by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority following the public consultation which ends on September 20.

