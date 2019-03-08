Colyton firefighters urge MP to fight station closure plans

MP Neil Parish (centre) with Colyton firefighters and district councillor Iain Chubb (far right). Picture CFS Archant

The Axe Valley's MP, Neil Parish, has expressed his concerns over controversial plans that could lead to the closure of Colyton fire station.

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carson Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carson

Accompanied by district councillor Iain Chubb, he met the town's firefighters last week and agreed that closing the unit could lead to increased response times in the local area.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) is proposing a radical shake up for the way it operates, including the closure of up to eight fire stations across the region.

DSFRS says many smaller stations are no longer needed and Colyton has been rated as 'low risk".

But its firefighters reminded Mr Parish that the area they cover includes a large amount of thatched properties, farms, heritage buildings, schools and one of the largest elderly populations in East Devon.

Now the crew is urging as many people as people to take part in the consultation about the proposed changes and make their views known. To do so click here

A petition has also been launched to fight any possible closure plans and is available to sign by clicking here

The full consultation document, is available by clicking here:

There is also a paper copy available from Colyton Fire Station or by phoning 01392 872200.

Meanwhile Colyton firefighters will be at the town hall on Saturday, August 24, from 9am to 1pm, to talk to people about the proposals.

* The way DSFRS operates across the two counties could undergo its most significant change for 50 years under new proposals announced in June.

Fire chiefs say some stations attend only a handful of fires each year and have more resources than they need. Six options for change will be presented to the Fire Authority. They are:

Option 1 - the closure of eight stations including Colyton.

Option 2 - Station closures and the removal of third appliances from, several stations.

Option 3 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances

Option 4 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances and change of status to day crewing

Option 5 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing and to on-call at night only, the latter applying to Honiton and Chard.

Option 6 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing, on-call at night only and introduction of day crewed roving appliances.