Students at Colyton Grammar get A-level exam results
- Credit: Colyton Grammar.
Students at Colyton Grammar School are celebrating success in this year’s A-Levels results day.
The school said they've seen an improvement in performance compared with 2019, the last year when the examinations were externally marked.
Of the 128 students who sat A-Levels this year, 92 per cent have achieved grades A* to B, with 73 per cent awarded an A* or A and 45 per cent attaining A*. These results include those from the Extended Project.
This compares favourably with the results from 2019, where 85 per cent made A* to B, 61 per cent got A* or A and 37 per cent got A*.
This year, 36 students achieved three A* grades, with 17 awarded four A* grades or more.
Nearly all students have gained places at the university of their choice, with 16 to attend Oxbridge and one Harvard. So far, eight students will go on to study medicine and two veterinary science.
Headteacher Tim Harris said: “The past two years have been tough on all students across the country, with the pandemic disrupting all aspects of normal life including education.
"For our students to have performed so well and to have improved on the last year when A-Levels were assessed externally stands testament to their resilience and their character.
"My congratulations go to them and to my colleagues who have guided them through a challenging period.”