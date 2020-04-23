Advanced search

Colyton Grammar School retains ‘outstanding’ rating

PUBLISHED: 07:58 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 23 April 2020

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris.

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris.

Archant

Colyton Grammar School has comfortably retained its ‘outstanding’ rating following a visit by education inspectors.

Officials from Ofsted confirmed the ranking and dubbed the school ‘exceptional’ after their visit in March.

In a report to head Tim Harris they said: “We looked closely at English, mathematics, history, art, religious education and modern foreign languages.

“As part of this work, we visited lessons, scrutinised pupils’ work and spoke to pupils, teachers and subject leaders.

“We also spoke to trustees and other staff responsible for pupils’ personal development and well-being.

“The quality of education provided at the school is exceptional.

“Across year groups and subjects, staff have the highest possible expectations of pupils.

“Leaders and staff know that pupils thrive on a high level of challenge.

“They ensure that the curriculum continually delivers this challenge.

“The school’s culture is one of high achievement and pupils expect a great deal of themselves.

“Pupils love learning at this school. They are intellectually curious and keen to discover new things, from Year 7 through to Year 13. Pupils, particularly in the sixth form, delight in asking questions, sharing their views and ‘sparring’ through discussion and debate.

“They relish the good-natured academic challenge and enjoy such exchanges.

“Pupils’ love of learning is the product of many complementary factors. They are exceedingly well taught, follow an enriching curriculum and feel valued as individuals within a high-achieving culture, regardless of their background or needs.

“The school has not rested on its laurels since the previous inspection in 2007 and leaders have continually tried to improve their work. This is particularly notable since your appointment and is evident in the work staff have undertaken to develop the curriculum.

“Your continual drive to do the best you can is shared by other leaders and staff.

‘Best’ is not simply defined in academic terms. Your integrity is evident in efforts to increase the proportion of disadvantaged pupils who attend the school.

“Consequently, the proportion of disadvantaged pupils entering the school in Year 7 has risen from four per cent four years ago to 10 per cent now.”

Colyton Grammar School is an 11 to 18-year-old selective school with 954 pupils.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton Grammar School retains ‘outstanding’ rating

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris.

Hospiscare plea for donations to offset predicted £1 million three-monthly loss during coronavirus crisis

Hospiscare nurses in PPE. Picture: Hospiscare

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Catch up on past sporting glories during the Covid-19 Lockdown

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Special delivery for Honiton chemo team

Chemo nurses and Trudi McCurdy with the hamper
Drive 24