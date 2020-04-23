Colyton Grammar School retains ‘outstanding’ rating

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris. Archant

Colyton Grammar School has comfortably retained its ‘outstanding’ rating following a visit by education inspectors.

Officials from Ofsted confirmed the ranking and dubbed the school ‘exceptional’ after their visit in March.

In a report to head Tim Harris they said: “We looked closely at English, mathematics, history, art, religious education and modern foreign languages.

“As part of this work, we visited lessons, scrutinised pupils’ work and spoke to pupils, teachers and subject leaders.

“We also spoke to trustees and other staff responsible for pupils’ personal development and well-being.

“The quality of education provided at the school is exceptional.

“Across year groups and subjects, staff have the highest possible expectations of pupils.

“Leaders and staff know that pupils thrive on a high level of challenge.

“They ensure that the curriculum continually delivers this challenge.

“The school’s culture is one of high achievement and pupils expect a great deal of themselves.

“Pupils love learning at this school. They are intellectually curious and keen to discover new things, from Year 7 through to Year 13. Pupils, particularly in the sixth form, delight in asking questions, sharing their views and ‘sparring’ through discussion and debate.

“They relish the good-natured academic challenge and enjoy such exchanges.

“Pupils’ love of learning is the product of many complementary factors. They are exceedingly well taught, follow an enriching curriculum and feel valued as individuals within a high-achieving culture, regardless of their background or needs.

“The school has not rested on its laurels since the previous inspection in 2007 and leaders have continually tried to improve their work. This is particularly notable since your appointment and is evident in the work staff have undertaken to develop the curriculum.

“Your continual drive to do the best you can is shared by other leaders and staff.

‘Best’ is not simply defined in academic terms. Your integrity is evident in efforts to increase the proportion of disadvantaged pupils who attend the school.

“Consequently, the proportion of disadvantaged pupils entering the school in Year 7 has risen from four per cent four years ago to 10 per cent now.”

Colyton Grammar School is an 11 to 18-year-old selective school with 954 pupils.