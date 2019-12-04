Advanced search

Colyton Grammar named amongst England's top schools

PUBLISHED: 13:01 04 December 2019

Colyton Grammar School. Picrture: CGS

Colyton Grammar School. Picrture: CGS

Colyton Grammar School has excelled in this year's Sunday Times Parent Power Guide to Secondary Schools.

Colyton head Tim Harris. Picture: CGS

Nationally, it has leapt up the league table to 11th - from 17th last year.

And it has been named the second ranking state secondary school in the Guide's South West region, which includes Gloucestershire, where Pate's Grammar School, in Cheltenham, scooped the top spot,

Colyton headteacher Tim Harris said: "It means we are the best-ranked state secondary school in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.

"We are delighted that the hard work of your children and our teachers has been recognised by the Sunday Times. Our desire at Colyton Grammar School is to prepare our students for their next steps through a combination of scholarship and developing character. I am so proud of the summer's fantastic GCSE and A-level results and by our students who go on to thrive at university and in their careers.

"Of course, none of this could happen without the support of our exceptional cohort of parents. The results in the Sunday Times stand testament to the powerful triumvirate of you, your children and our team here at Colyton Grammar School."

