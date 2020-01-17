Students at Colyton Grammar School set to take on Legally Blonde

Pupils from Colyton Grammar School bring Legally Blonde-The Musical to the public gallery Archant

Students at Colyton Grammar School are getting ready to perform Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Currently, students at Colyton Grammar School are tied-up in rehearsals for their annual theatrical production, Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Pupils from years 10 to 13 are excited to bring the legally-themed musical to the public audience for three nights, from February 12 to 14, at Colyton Grammar School.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the much-loved movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

At the beginning of the show, the clever but ditsy Elle is distraught after her boyfriend ditches her to go to university.

So, she decides to win him back and enrols onto the same course as him at Harvard Law School.

Yet, her colourful personality is incompatible with her slightly stuffy peers and professors, and she doesn't quite fit in. That is, until she dazzles everyone with her intellect and sharp-thinking in a crucial legal case…

Colyton's rendition of this story brings together a team of 60 students who act, direct and produce the performance.

Their action-packed musical lights up the stage with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

The key characters from the original story also feature strongly in the Colyton Grammar School version of the production.

Ella Coupland-Smith, who plays Elle Woods, has thoroughly embraced the show since its conception.

She said: "It has been so fun to be part of an uplifting team where everyone helps one another to produce an amazing show.

"On the night, I know we will be having so much fun together."

The production is directed by year 13 students Jake Bonetta and Louis Selwood.

Jake is particularly excited to see the show come to life after months of hard work from everyone.

He said: "Watching the students get involved so heavily in the show has been brilliant to see and I am very excited to bring the result to audiences at the school."

Tickets for the performance are £8 for adults and £6 for 18s and under, and can be purchased from the Colyton Grammar School finance office by emailing finance@colytongrammar.com or by ringing 01297 552327.