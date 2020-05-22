Advanced search

Colyton Grammar School teachers virtually read poem to boost lockdown morale

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 May 2020

Colyton Grammar School. Ref mhh 2756-07-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Grammar School. Ref mhh 2756-07-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Teachers at Colyton Grammar School have recorded themselves reading a famous poem to boost school students and parents’ morale.

The poem selected was ‘If’ by 20th century poet Rudyard Kipling and is seen as one of the first examples of the ‘stiff upper-lip’ behaviour which would go on to become a characteristic of Britain.

The video features teachers alongside their children and partners reciting the poem, each reading one line, and has been posted to the school’s Facebook page to be viewed by children and parents while in lockdown.

The teachers had another reason to be positive recently as Ofsted announced they had achieved the rating of ‘outstanding’ for their latest school inspections.

The school received the final Ofsted inspection in the country before lockdown, with the announcement delayed by the current situation.

