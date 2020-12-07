Colyton Grammar School rated as ‘top co-educational grammar school’ in England

A national schools rating index which covers the broadest range of criteria has recognised Colyton Grammar School as the top co-educational grammar school in the country.

The recently-published Fairer Schools Index takes into account a range of key pupil factors such as gender, age, ethnicity, special educational needs, free school meal eligibility, and whether English is not a first language.

This enables a direct comparison between how a school is performing based on the Government’s current Progress 8 measures, and where the school appears in the league table once pupil background is taken into consideration.

As well as identifying Colyton Grammar School as the top co-educational grammar school in the country, it also ranks the school top in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and West Dorset. Overall, the school ranks 28th out of 3,195 schools nationwide.

The news follows the school’s rating of ‘Outstanding’ from Ofsted, granted at what was the final school inspection in England before COVID-19 restrictions were introduced in March.

The Fairer Schools Index rating reflects the progress Colyton Grammar School has made and is making in engaging with local primary schools and other educational establishments with the aim of widening access to the school.

Over the past four years the numbers of Pupil Premium students have grown at the school and all are performing well above the national average. All Pupil Premium A-level students won places at university this year, with three securing places at Oxbridge.

Tim Harris, Head Teacher at Colyton Grammar School, commented: “We are pleased with our ranking in this year’s Fairer Schools Index. It reflects the progress we have made so far in enabling students from all backgrounds to thrive and we have plans in place to improve on this still further.

“State selective schools such as ours have in the past come in for criticism for appearing to be elitist, our ranking in the Fairer Schools Index shows that this is not the case.”

The Fairer School Index was created in 2019 to ensure that a broad range of contextual measures were included when evaluating secondary school performance.