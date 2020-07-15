‘Wonderful to see happy, smiling faces’ as students return to Colyton school

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris. Archant

The headteacher of Colyton Grammar School has said it was ‘wonderful’ to see the ‘happy, smiling faces’ of the students as they returned to school.

Tim Harris said: “We have students from year seven to year 12 back in school and they have loved to be back in the classroom focussing on their studies. It has been wonderful to see the happy, smiling faces of the students back at school.

“This time has also allowed them to meet with friends and to smile and laugh together.”

Mr Harris said the students were able to make swift progress on their return to school as the teachers had provided digital learning and dedicated pastoral care throughout the period of lockdown.

The school was one of the last schools in the country to receive an Ofsted inspection before lockdown, in which it was rated as ‘Outstanding’, and Mr Harris said the last few months saw everyone rise to the challenge.

He said: “The period from the rains of March to the sunny days of July have been very interesting indeed.

“I am extremely grateful to students, parents/guardians and staff for their unending flexibility, positive attitude and resilience.

“Colyton Grammar School has remained open throughout the lockdown period, supporting the children of essential workers and vulnerable children.

“Everyone has risen to the challenges faced and ensured that effective learning has continued from March to the present time.”

To ensure students’ and staff’s safety, the school has created procedures to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Staff have created zones around the school site to keep students within specific groups, and this will continue next term with the creation of year group bubbles.

September also sees the school celebrate its 475th year and Mr Harris said preparations were underway for the new year.

He said: “Although social distancing will not be required for students within bubbles, they will maintain their distance on their way to school and masks will be worn on school buses to and from school. We have created a safe learning environment for our students and staff and ensured that a full and vibrant curriculum is learnt.

Our plans are designed to enable our students to focus on what they enjoy most.”