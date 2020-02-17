Advanced search

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

PUBLISHED: 11:08 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 17 February 2020

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Archant

A teacher at Colyton Grammar School has been cautioned by the police regarding a matter of professional misconduct.

Head teacher Tim Harris said as a result the school will now undertake its own investigation in line with its disciplinary policy.

In a message to parents he said: "It is a legal requirement that members of staff do not discuss ongoing disciplinary investigations and this is so in this case.

"Please do not put members of staff under undue pressure to answer questions - if they do so they may well face disciplinary proceedings themselves.

"Please direct any questions you may have to me at cgshead@colytongrammar.com

"I will share information with you when it is appropriate to do so."

Mr Harris added: "Please be assured that the safeguarding, protection and well-being of your children sits at the heart of everything we do.

"Our safeguarding policies were triggered at the earliest opportunity in this case, resulting in swift action from the authorities."

