Advanced search

Digital Decoded

'Astronomical rent rises' threaten Colyton Health Centre

PUBLISHED: 07:01 23 September 2019

Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Archant

Colyton Health Centre has been hit by 'astronomical' rent rises and is being billed for services that don't exist, council watchdogs have been told.

Cllr Martin Shaw. Picture: Chris CarsonCllr Martin Shaw. Picture: Chris Carson

In a report to Devon's Health and Adult Care Scrutiny Committee today (Monday, September 23) Colyton county councillor Martin Shaw says the centre has been left without a working boiler since June and without basic fire checks being carried out.

Its rent has increased from some £5,000 around five years ago to an expected £40,000 this year, he reports.

Seaton and Colyton Medical Practice has been fighting a long-running battle over rapidly rising charges for the centre, in Grove Hill, since NHS Property Services took over as its landlords.

Combined with rent rises, the maintenance of the property has deteriorated to the extent that basic fire checks have not been carried out, the boiler has not been working for three months, and they are being billed for services that are not being provided, says Cllr Shaw.

His report outlines the problems the Practice is facing and he, with support from the Practice, has called for public scrutiny over NHS Property Services' behavior.

The centre is a small, single storey building, dating from the 1960s, which the Practice rents from NHS Property Services.

The Practice pays rent, together with 63 per cent of the costs of running the building. Rents used to be around £5,000 a year, hitting a highest figure of £5,500 in 2015-16, the last year in which the North Devon NHS Trust were landlords.

However, since NHS Property Services took over ownership of the property in 2016, the rents have escalated, to £15,422.66 in 2016-17, £34,657.39 in 2017-18, and a figure expected to be around the £40,000 mark for 2018-19.

Cllr Shaw said: "These are ludicrous figures for a building the size of a small bungalow, and the Practice is contesting them."

The report says that NHS Property Services has also been inaccurately billing the practice - including being charged for fitting bed alarms for patients, when there are no beds in Colyton Health Centre.

Kirstine House, practice manager, added: "When preparing for a recent CQC inspection, we had to stick the floor in the nurses' room down with duct tape as our request to replace it made five months previously had not been actioned.

"We also discovered that basic fire checks had not been carried out."

Most Read

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Cyclist found lying in blood on Ottery road appeals to witnesses

This is where the cyclist was found in the road at Fairmile, near Ottery. Picture: Google Maps

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish to defend seat

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Free activity day for over 50s in Haldon Forest

Nordic walking in Haldon Forest. Picture; Age UK

GP provider abandons Cranbrook Medical Centre

The entrance to the Cranbrook medical practice is at the back of the Younghayes Centre. Ref mhc 8948-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Cyclist found lying in blood on Ottery road appeals to witnesses

This is where the cyclist was found in the road at Fairmile, near Ottery. Picture: Google Maps

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish to defend seat

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Free activity day for over 50s in Haldon Forest

Nordic walking in Haldon Forest. Picture; Age UK

GP provider abandons Cranbrook Medical Centre

The entrance to the Cranbrook medical practice is at the back of the Younghayes Centre. Ref mhc 8948-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Midweek Herald

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish to defend seat

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Co-op helps promote Axminster events

Axminser Co-op manager James West, (left) and Nigel Sadler, of Axminster Heritage Centre , in front of the new Tourist Information board. Picture: Rebecca Green

Free activity day for over 50s in Haldon Forest

Nordic walking in Haldon Forest. Picture; Age UK

Charity walk through Haldon Forest

Brian McKay, who has MND, will be taking part in the fundraising event. Picture: Rebekah Horton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists