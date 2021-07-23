Family pay tribute to popular Colyton man after his tragic death

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021 Updated: 9:37 AM July 23, 2021

Colyton man Thomas Windsor, 29, tragically died in the early hours of Saturday, July 10.

A former student of Colyton Primary School and Axe Valley Community College, Thomas, known affectionately to family and friends as Tom, called an ambulance to his Plymouth flat at about 1am on Saturday morning. Despite their rapid response to the emergency, Thomas was declared dead soon after.

Thomas had been struggling with mental ill-health for sometime, but in recent weeks his parents say he had appeared to be much happier in himself, enjoying Father’s Day celebrations with his dad during a recent prolonged stay in Colyton.

Thomas’s family paid tribute to a much-loved son and brother, grandson, nephew and uncle and so much more to so many people.

His sister in a statement said: “Tom was a kind, loving and gentle soul and we all miss him terribly. He took part in many community events in his local area of Colyton and was well-known and loved by many. His loss will forever leave a hole in our hearts and lives. He will always be my big brother.”

Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed, but those wishing to remember Thomas may make a donation to the The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth, a favourite of Tom's, and MIND, who had provided him with support in the past.