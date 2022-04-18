News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Colyton Memory Cafe games afternoon

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:58 AM April 18, 2022
east devon

Colyton Memory Cafe members will send a congratulations card to the Queen with this picture on the front. - Credit: Geoff Banwell.

Colyton Memorial Cafe gear up for the Queens Platinum Jubilee this June.

The picture of the group waving the union flags will be sent off to Buckingham Palace to wish the Queen a Happy Birthday and celebrate her Paltuim Jubilee this June.

east devon

Colyton Memory Cafe members complete a jigsaw and word search. - Credit: Geoff Banwell.

Last Wednesday, (April 14) the group also held a games event, where members sat down to play Jenga, cards, fill in a wordsearch and make a jigsaw together. As well as taking part in a keep fit class.

east devon

Memory Cafe members go head to head at Jenga. - Credit: Geoff Banwell.

A spokesman for the Colyton and Colyford Memory Cafe, Goeff Banwell said: "It was a great afternoon at Memory cafe.Games,singing, Keep Fit and two ladies who were so stimulated when the Ukraine situation was mentioned they recalled quite spontaneously some amazing personal wartime stories.

east devon

Colyton Memory Cafe group plays cards. - Credit: Geoff Banwell.

Colyton Memory Cafe opened in 2015. and offers advice and support for anyone affected by memory problems in Colyton and Colyford. Getting together at least every month in Colyton Town Hall.

