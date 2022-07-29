Famous face visits Memory Café garden party

Gardening expert and broadcaster Anne Swithinbank was amongst the guests at the Memory Cafe’s garden party on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Colyton and Colyford Memory Cafe on Wednesday, July 27 at Springfield Road, entertainment was provided by 'Afterglow' who are members of the Budleigh Salterton Mail Voice Choir and there were stalls, amusements, teas and cakes.

Broadcaster and Colyton resident, Anne Swithinbank. - Credit: Geoff Banwell.

A spokesperson said the event 'went very well with guest Anne Swithinbank opening the event.'

The Colyton Memory Cafe meets between 2pm and 4pm on the second Wednesday of each month at the Reece Strawbridge Centre and on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Colyford Memorial Hall.

A member of the Devon Memory Cafe Consortium, it offers an informal and friendly environment for those experiencing memory loss or have been diagnosed with the early stages of dementia plus their carers.

For further details call 07517 054 166 or contact colymemcaf@gmail.com.