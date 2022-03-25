News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Colyton Memory Cafe win national award for high standards

Adam Manning

Published: 4:11 PM March 25, 2022
The volunteers at Colyton Memory Cafe picking up their award. - Credit: Colyton Memory Cafe

Colyton Memory Cafe wins a national award for high standards.

The Quality Assurance Mark is given to groups providing health and well-being services around the UK. Colyton Memory Cafe win the award this week which confirms their work is of the highest standard and conforms to all health and safety guidance.

Colyton Memory Cafe run sessions every first Wednesday of the month in Colyton, and every fourth Wednesday in Colyford from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

The group is run by volunteers to provide an afternoon of company and enjoyment for people living with short-term memory loss and early stages of dementia, as well as a place to support carers and families.

Sue and Slyvia with the Quality Assurance award. - Credit: Colyton Memory Cafe

A spokesperson for the Colyton and Colyford Memory cafe said: "We have worked as a team towards achieving this award. It represents many volunteer hours of meetings, discussions and workshops to bring together the evidence required.

This award recognises our Memory Café for providing health and well-being services and activities. It confirms that our provision is of the highest standard and that we conform to all health and safety guidance.

"It is a truly great feeling for us all to be positively recognised for all we strive to do in our community, and we feel sure that the community will share our delight."

