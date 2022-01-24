Colyton neighbourhood plan now comes into force

Any of Colyton planning applications will now be made using the parish’s new neighbourhood plan.

On 10 January 2022, the Colyton neighbourhood plan now forms part of the Development Plan for East Devon alongside any other made neighbourhood plans, the adopted East Devon Local Plan 2013-2031, and the Devon Minerals and Waste Plan.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) will now use the ‘made’ document, which was six years in the making, to help guide developments for the next decade, until 2031.

A referendum was held on the Colyton Parish Neighbourhood Plan on 2 December.

An overwhelming 91 per cent of voters said they would like the document to be used to help inform future decisions about development and planning applications in the area.

The plan was created by a steering group made up of members of the parish council, local community groups and individuals from the wider community.

This is the 22nd neighbourhood plan to be adopted (made) in East Devon, taking neighbourhood plan coverage to over 60 per cent of the total district population, and with further plans in the works.

EDDC now say the new neighbourhood plan “ has now been officially ‘adopted’.

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC’s portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: "Another successful plan. I am so happy Colyton residents have been able to have their say on the future of their area.

"Neighbourhood plans are pivotal for us to understand exactly what local communities want and most importantly need.

"I would like to take this opportunity to again thank all those volunteers that helped make this document - the hard work, hours and commitment it took is not to be taken lightly - thank you so much for your help."