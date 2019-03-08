Colyton garden and food festival

Annual event to take place on the grammar school campus in May

Colyton Grammar School Parents' Association is gearing up to stage its annual garden and food festival

This year's event takes place on Saturday, May 11, with more than 60 stalls planned.

New this year will be 'Ask the Gardener' sessions and floral workshops run by a nationally-recognised florist.

Now in its 16th year, the festival will take place on the school campus in Colyford between 10am and 4pm and admission is free.

There will be garden plants for sale, an indoor market and food and drink to sample and buy.

To find out more about the festival, including a full list of stalls and activities, or to book places at the floral workshops and submit an 'Ask the Gardener' question, contact stalls@colytongardenfoodfestival.uk or visit www.colytongardenfoodfestival.uk.

In addition to running the festival, Colyton Grammar School PA raises funds via donations and giving, a summer fete, the festive evening and winter draw and, every other year, the silent auction and the Big Colyton Art Show.

Over the past year funds raised by the PA has enabled the school to purchase a new ceramics kiln, rugby tackle pads and hockey nets.