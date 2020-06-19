Residents go ‘on safari’ - in Colyton

A wolf in Newbery Close. Picture Helen Wilson Archant

‘Wild animals’ have been spotted in gardens around Colyton during the past few days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tree snake on Burnards Field Road, Picture Alix Renshaw A tree snake on Burnards Field Road, Picture Alix Renshaw

But there is no need for alarm - they have all been made by parents and pupils as part of Colyton Primary School’s ‘Lets go on a Safari’ week.

Residents were invited to build a safari animal scarecrow and put it in the garden outside their home.

Then locals were challenged to ‘go on safari’ around the town and see how many of these animals they could spot.

Creations ranged from crocodiles and snakes to exotic birds and towering giraffes.

A giant butterfly in Seaway Head. Picture Helen Wilson A giant butterfly in Seaway Head. Picture Helen Wilson

The event was held to support the pupils primary with their home learning.

Head Aerfen Mills said: “Since schools closed in March Colyton Primary has remained open, even over holidays and Bank Holidays for children of key workers.

“The government have now allowed some year groups to return but this means the majority of the children of the town are still home learning.

Teachers at the school have worked tirelessly to ensure children have a daily email of work as well as weekly catch-ups, phone calls and ‘zoom’ sessions. “Families are sent a weekly ‘topic grid’ to work through as well.

“This week was ‘On Safari’. One of the tasks involved making scarecrow animals for a town trail.

“The town has not let the children down and animals are everywhere.

“I could not be more proud of the children’s work, our families and the people of the town for supporting us in this way. We are so grateful.

“This whole experience has been one no one could have planned for but Colyton has shown, once again, that it will not be beaten.”