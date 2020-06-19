Advanced search

Residents go ‘on safari’ - in Colyton

PUBLISHED: 08:49 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 19 June 2020

A wolf in Newbery Close. Picture Helen Wilson

A wolf in Newbery Close. Picture Helen Wilson

Archant

‘Wild animals’ have been spotted in gardens around Colyton during the past few days.

A tree snake on Burnards Field Road, Picture Alix RenshawA tree snake on Burnards Field Road, Picture Alix Renshaw

But there is no need for alarm - they have all been made by parents and pupils as part of Colyton Primary School’s ‘Lets go on a Safari’ week.

Residents were invited to build a safari animal scarecrow and put it in the garden outside their home.

Then locals were challenged to ‘go on safari’ around the town and see how many of these animals they could spot.

Creations ranged from crocodiles and snakes to exotic birds and towering giraffes.

A giant butterfly in Seaway Head. Picture Helen WilsonA giant butterfly in Seaway Head. Picture Helen Wilson

The event was held to support the pupils primary with their home learning.

Head Aerfen Mills said: “Since schools closed in March Colyton Primary has remained open, even over holidays and Bank Holidays for children of key workers.

“The government have now allowed some year groups to return but this means the majority of the children of the town are still home learning.

Teachers at the school have worked tirelessly to ensure children have a daily email of work as well as weekly catch-ups, phone calls and ‘zoom’ sessions. “Families are sent a weekly ‘topic grid’ to work through as well.

“This week was ‘On Safari’. One of the tasks involved making scarecrow animals for a town trail.

“The town has not let the children down and animals are everywhere.

“I could not be more proud of the children’s work, our families and the people of the town for supporting us in this way. We are so grateful.

“This whole experience has been one no one could have planned for but Colyton has shown, once again, that it will not be beaten.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Residents go ‘on safari’ - in Colyton

A wolf in Newbery Close. Picture Helen Wilson

Cash aid for East Devon sporting groups

Boats moored in Axmouth harbour where the Axe Yacht Club has received £6,000 in emergency funding from Sport England. Picture of Axmouth. Picture Chris Carson

Quiz time! Test your sporting general knowledge

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Seaton Tennis Club looking to welcome new members

Seaton tennis players observing social distancing! Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Missing Charmouth man located

A man has been charged after a reported burglary in Lyme Regis
Drive 24