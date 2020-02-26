Colyton Rainbow Guide Leader receives award.

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG Archant

A popular Rainbow Guide leader from Colyton has been presented with a Devon County Award .

In a ceremony at Seaton Jurassic Keren Budden was thanked for her years of service to local guiding and her support for her fellow volunteer leaders in the Axe Valley area.

The presentation was made by Devon's county commissioner, Jean Corbyn at the Axminster division's World Thinking Day event.

Members of Keren's family also joined girls to celebrate the special award with the Guides and Brownies staying on to enjoy the first ever sleep over at the Seaton venue.

Anyone interested in helping with Guiding locally or who would like to find out how their daughter can become a member is asked to contact Angie Williams on e mail at angie.williams38@outlook.com or follow the links on the Girlguiding website.

There are currently spaces available in most Rainbow, Brownie and Guide Units in the Axe valley.