Advanced search

Colyton Rainbow Guide Leader receives award.

PUBLISHED: 07:01 27 February 2020

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG

Archant

A popular Rainbow Guide leader from Colyton has been presented with a Devon County Award .

In a ceremony at Seaton Jurassic Keren Budden was thanked for her years of service to local guiding and her support for her fellow volunteer leaders in the Axe Valley area.

The presentation was made by Devon's county commissioner, Jean Corbyn at the Axminster division's World Thinking Day event.

Members of Keren's family also joined girls to celebrate the special award with the Guides and Brownies staying on to enjoy the first ever sleep over at the Seaton venue.

Anyone interested in helping with Guiding locally or who would like to find out how their daughter can become a member is asked to contact Angie Williams on e mail at angie.williams38@outlook.com or follow the links on the Girlguiding website.

There are currently spaces available in most Rainbow, Brownie and Guide Units in the Axe valley.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton’s former livestock market

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

APPROVED: Plans to transform Honiton’s former tourist information centre into vegan café green-lit

Honiton's former TIC will become a vegan eaterie. Picture: Alex Walton

Jones nets late winner as Tigers pull off shock Brixham win

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper

Drinks firm in the pink after Rosé wine takes top award

The award- winning sparkling rose wine produced by Lyme Bay Winery. Picture Matt Austin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Retirement complex proposals revealed for Honiton’s former livestock market

Honiton's former livestock market could become a retirement complex. Picture: Getty Images

APPROVED: Plans to transform Honiton’s former tourist information centre into vegan café green-lit

Honiton's former TIC will become a vegan eaterie. Picture: Alex Walton

Jones nets late winner as Tigers pull off shock Brixham win

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper

Drinks firm in the pink after Rosé wine takes top award

The award- winning sparkling rose wine produced by Lyme Bay Winery. Picture Matt Austin

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton Rainbow Guide Leader receives award.

Rainbow Guide leader Keren Budden (right) receives her award from county commissioner, Jean Corbyn. Picture DG

£50k boost for end-of-life care in Ottery St Mary

Ottery Hospital League of Friends members Paul Ritchie, Adrian Rutter and David Roberts with Ann Rhys, Hospiscare’s deputy director of nursing and care Picture: Katie Chantler

Conor Houlihan rides his first winner as Western meeting beats the weather

P1055-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM.; photo Terry Ife

Honiton Hawks impress in latest action at Bicton College against Withycombe

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9434. Picture: Terry Ife

Walker hat-trick as Beer Reserves sink Newton St Cyres

Football on pitch
Drive 24