Colyton Garden and Food Festival goes virtual

PUBLISHED: 11:50 01 May 2020

Colyton Garden and Food Festival is going virtual

Colyton Garden and Food Festival is going virtual

Archant

Colyton Garden and Food Festival is going virtual.

Colyton Food and Plant Festival is going virtual. Picture Chris CarsonColyton Food and Plant Festival is going virtual. Picture Chris Carson

Organisers say the event, planned to take place at the grammar school tomorrow (Saturday, May 2), might have been cancelled but it has evolved.

A spokeswoman said: “What better way to celebrate this family friendly festival than to document what we all did on Saturday.

The organising team is inviting all those who would have been with us on the day to send one image documenting their life on May 2.

“We will be asking all stallholders who booked a pitch, volunteers from our school community and festival visitors to join us in this project.

“The image might be of you mowing your lawn, walking your dog, a picture from your business or something you baked, whatever you are doing on the day, please join us in recording life on May 2.

“Not only will these images form a historical record of our daily lives under lockdown, but will also serve to remind us that there is light at the end of the tunnel and normality will return to everyday life.

“We would also love to use these images to bring together an exhibition at the 2021 event, documenting the virtual festival that did go ahead during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Images from May 2 can be emailed to carys@colytongardenfoodfestival.uk The closing date for submitting them is May 9.

* Images may be shared on social media feeds and some may be used in an exhibition at Colyton Grammar School in 2021. By sending in images you give permission to use them in these ways. Organisers reserve the right not to include any images that they feel are inappropriate or are not in the spirit of the festival..

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

