Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Fire chiefs greeted by angry protesters outside Colyton Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 16:23 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 16 July 2019

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carsonm

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carsonm

Archant

Residents turn out in force at a drop in session to hear about plans which could see the town's fire station close.

Families protesting outside Colyton Town Hall - urgingofficials not to close their fire station. Pictured are mums Kathryn Voysey and Diana Scherr with children Meggie, 11, Amelie, 9, and Johnny. Picture Chris CarsonFamilies protesting outside Colyton Town Hall - urgingofficials not to close their fire station. Pictured are mums Kathryn Voysey and Diana Scherr with children Meggie, 11, Amelie, 9, and Johnny. Picture Chris Carson

Protesters with banners greeted Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service chiefs outside Colyton Town Hall today as they arrived to defend plans for a radical shake up of the service.

The town's station is one of several stations facing closure under the new proposals.

A drop in session where the public can hear more about the plans and express its views is under way at the town hall until 7pm tonight (Tuesday, July 16)

Watch this space for a report on how both sides in the debate feel they got on.

**The way the service operates across the two counties could undergo its most significant change for 50 years under new plans announced recently.

Six options for change will be presented to the Fire Authority. They are:

Option 1 - the closure of eight stations including Colyton.

Option 2 - Station closures and the removal of third appliances from, several stations.

Option 3 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances

Option 4 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances and change of status to day crewing

Option 5 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing and to on-call at night only, the latter applying to Honiton and Chard.

Option 6 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing, on-call at night only and introduction of day crewed roving appliances

The proposals will be csubject to public consultation until September 20.

A petition has been launched at Colyton which is calling on plans to close the station to be scrapped. It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2N0DyZn

Further information has been published on the website www.dsfire.gov.uk

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Fire chiefs greeted by angry protesters outside Colyton Town Hall

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carsonm

Seaton bowlers enjoy more county success

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Honiton Seniors’ Open Texas Scramble sees a hole-in-one from Bill Eaton

Honiton Seniors’ captain Steve Butcher presenting winner Chris Vincent with the Veterans Cup. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists