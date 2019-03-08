Fire chiefs greeted by angry protesters outside Colyton Town Hall
PUBLISHED: 16:23 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 16 July 2019
Residents turn out in force at a drop in session to hear about plans which could see the town's fire station close.
Protesters with banners greeted Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service chiefs outside Colyton Town Hall today as they arrived to defend plans for a radical shake up of the service.
The town's station is one of several stations facing closure under the new proposals.
A drop in session where the public can hear more about the plans and express its views is under way at the town hall until 7pm tonight (Tuesday, July 16)
**The way the service operates across the two counties could undergo its most significant change for 50 years under new plans announced recently.
Six options for change will be presented to the Fire Authority. They are:
Option 1 - the closure of eight stations including Colyton.
Option 2 - Station closures and the removal of third appliances from, several stations.
Option 3 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances
Option 4 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances and change of status to day crewing
Option 5 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing and to on-call at night only, the latter applying to Honiton and Chard.
Option 6 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing, on-call at night only and introduction of day crewed roving appliances
The proposals will be csubject to public consultation until September 20.
A petition has been launched at Colyton which is calling on plans to close the station to be scrapped. It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2N0DyZn
Further information has been published on the website www.dsfire.gov.uk
