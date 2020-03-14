Advanced search

Colyton woman running Bath Half for Diabetes UK

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 14 March 2020

Colyton runner Tess Henagulph, 21.

Archant

A young Colyton woman is running the Bath Half Marathon for Diabetes UK tomorrow (Sunday, March 15).

Tess Henagulph, 21, decided to take on the challenge for the charity as her older brother was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when aged just five.

The 'Bath Half' as it's known is one of the most exciting running events in the country.

A 'big city' race which starts and finishes on Great Pulteney Street, a beautiful Georgian boulevard in the heart of Bath, it attracts around 15,000 runners each year.

Tess said: 'My brother has asthma as well as type 1 diabetes but his health complications have made no difference to his mental strength or his ability to remain well and active.

'He's had lots of highs and lows but he's always been so much more than his diabetes - participating in kayaking, rugby and other sports.

'I'm running for Diabetes UK because of the work they do to support people and families in our situation - allowing them to live happy lives too.'

There are an estimated 3.9 million people living with a diabetes diagnosis in the UK. About eight per cent of people with diabetes have type 1, which cannot currently be prevented or cured.

'People with type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin and have to take insulin doses - by injection or pump - in order to stay alive.

'When not well managed, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes - the most common type - can lead to serious complications, including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

'With the right treatment, knowledge and support, people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.'

Phaedra Perry, Diabetes UK South West Regional Head, said: 'We're delighted that Tess is fundraising for us by running in the Bath Half.

'Her support will contribute to our work funding ground-breaking research, support services and campaigns that can change the lives of those living with diabetes.'

The Bath Half Marathon gets under way at 11am on Great Pulteney Street in Bath.

To sponsor Tess, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tessvsbathhalf

Comments have been disabled on this article.

