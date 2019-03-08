Carnival week gets under way at Colyton

Colyton Caterpillars Pre-school - pictured at a tree planting earlier this year - will benefit from profits at this year's carnival week. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Colyton carnival week got under way on Saturday (August 31) and continues throughout the week with a host of community events.

Today (Monday, September 1) people are invited to the town hall to sing and dance along to the music of the film Grease.

The carnival whist drive will be on Tuesday afternoon and the ever popular carnival quiz takes place in the evening.

There is a cake stall on Wednesday, bingo on Thursday, and the children's disco on Friday.

On Saturday events include an arts and crafts show, ploughmans lunches, teas and the carnival market - furniture will be sold at the Reece Strawbridge Centre, with offers taken between 11.30am and 12.30pm. General goods will be in the car park from 2pm to 4pm.

A free mini-bus service will run between the two venues. The week reaches a colourful climax with the carnival procession starting at 8pm.

Full details of all events can be found in the carnival programme which is on sale at various locations in the town.

As usual, all money raised will be used for the benefit of the local community.

This year there will be two main recipients - the Colyton Caterpillars Pre-school which is looking to update its outdoor equipment and the football club which wants to purchase a new line marker.

As always helpers are needed on carnival day. To volunteer call the secretary, Caroline Collier on 01297 553699 or chairman, Steve Real on 01297 553200.