Imogen, 10, sheds her long locks for charity

Imogen with the 11ins of hair she had cut off Archant

A ten-year-old Colyton girl has had her long hair cut short to raise £1,000 for two worthy causes.

Imogen with her long hair Imogen with her long hair

Imogen Watkiss will give half the money to The Little Princess Trust which supports children who lose their hair through cancer treatment.

The rest will go to and Biff’s Battle - a charity set up by the Voysey family in Colyton after the death of their daughter Elizabeth, nicknamed Biff, who passed away from cancer, aged just 15 months, in 2018.

Imogen is a pupil at Colyton Primary School and is in the same class as Elizabeth’s older sister.

She had 11 inches cut off her hair which will be made into wigs for children receiving cancer treatment.

Imogen’s new short hair look Imogen’s new short hair look

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions. Since it began in 2006, it has provided more than 8,000 wigs and have given grants of more than £5 million pounds to childhood cancer research.