New lorry for Colyton pony rescue centre

Munchkins volunteers Nicky Hitchcock and Emma Fidge with Shetland ponies Annie and Bilbo. Picture: MMSR Archant

The Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue centre at Colyton now has a purpose built lorry to transport ponies.

Manager Tammy Marx said they were able to acquire the vehicle thanks to a £15,000 grant from Support Adoption For Pets and £5,000 from The Jean Sainsbury Animal Welfare Trust.

She said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the grants to provide essential transport for the ponies in our care.

“We currently have 38 ponies here at Munchkins, with 48 out in their ‘forever homes’.

“Having a lorry has meant that we are able to move ponies between our three fields and transport them to the vets.

“It will enable us to drive out to rescue ponies needing our assistance - we have collected them from several hundred miles away around the country as far as Birmingham and Hertfordshire - and they will travel in safety and comfort.

“This will replace a trailer which we have borrowed for several years.”