Advanced search

New lorry for Colyton pony rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 08:55 30 September 2020

Munchkins volunteers Nicky Hitchcock and Emma Fidge with Shetland ponies Annie and Bilbo. Picture: MMSR

Munchkins volunteers Nicky Hitchcock and Emma Fidge with Shetland ponies Annie and Bilbo. Picture: MMSR

Archant

The Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue centre at Colyton now has a purpose built lorry to transport ponies.

Manager Tammy Marx said they were able to acquire the vehicle thanks to a £15,000 grant from Support Adoption For Pets and £5,000 from The Jean Sainsbury Animal Welfare Trust.

She said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the grants to provide essential transport for the ponies in our care.

“We currently have 38 ponies here at Munchkins, with 48 out in their ‘forever homes’.

“Having a lorry has meant that we are able to move ponies between our three fields and transport them to the vets.

“It will enable us to drive out to rescue ponies needing our assistance - we have collected them from several hundred miles away around the country as far as Birmingham and Hertfordshire - and they will travel in safety and comfort.

“This will replace a trailer which we have borrowed for several years.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Nine-man Honiton Town net point at Torrington

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 win over Holsworthy. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Axe Cliff ‘The Flag’ success for Jo Donmall

Generic picture

Seaton Town edged out in five goal meeting with Colyton

Football on pitch

Honiton Running Club members impress at North Devon meeting

Honiton Town pass student examination and U18s win at Copplestone

Football on pitch