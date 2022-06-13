News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Two weeks left on Colyton charity shop raffle

Adam Manning

Published: 9:48 AM June 13, 2022
colyton charity shop

The Lantern, charity shop in Colyton is running the Platinum Jubilee raffle. - Credit: Angie Williams

Businesses in Colyton have banded together to support The Lantern Charity shop’s Platinum Jubilee raffle.

Among the prizes up for grabs are a tannery tour, where the winner can find out more about one of the town’s heritage trades.

A silver jewellery-making lesson is also on offer as well as a wheelwright experience day where the winner will be involved in making their own decorative wheel with Greg Rowland who has recently been awarded the MBE.

READ MORE: Honiton wheelwright wins MBE

Other donations include a parasol, heritage paint, induction saucepans, wines, chocolate, vouchers for the vets, eateries, the tramway and hairdressers, bespoke cushions, clocks, condiments, cosmetics, plants, cycle accessories and other items.

A spokesman for the raffle said: "Shop volunteers have been amazed and delighted at the generosity of Colyton’s businesses, particularly at these uncertain times and would like to thank everyone for their help and support.

"A full list of donors is displayed in The Lantern Shop."

Tickets, £1 each, are available from the Charity Shop, Finn Studios at Umbourne bridge and The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford until 24th June when the draw will be made at 4pm.

