Colyton shop wins silver at the British Pie Awards

Anton and his now award-winning pies in his shop in Colyton. - Credit: Anton Bolton.

A shop in Colyton has won three tasty accolades at the British Pie Awards.

On Wednesday, March 9, Anton's Butchers in Colyton won silver for his Steak and Ale Pie, silver for his Steak Pie and silver for his Steak and Stilton Pies at the British Pie Awards, held at St Mary's Church, Melton Mowbray.

The British Pie Awards includes 23 different classes for each pastry, including a pasty and hot and cold pie category.

Pies are judged by what they contain, for example, beef and ale, fish pie or veggie.

Anton Bolton, owner of Anton's Butchers, said he was delighted to be recognised.

"My wife and I have been running the shop for two years now, and to be recognised at a national award ceremony for our pies is amazing," he said.

"We hope to be invited back next year to pick up some more awards for our produce."

Pie fans can pop into his shop in Market Place, Colyton, and try one of his newly award-winning of pies.