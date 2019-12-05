Advanced search

Colyton students help feed the needy

PUBLISHED: 07:01 08 December 2019

Colyton Grammar School students preparing their foodbank donations. Picture: CGS

Students at Colyton Grammar School have donated an amazing 976.4 kgs of items - just under one tonne - to Exeter Foodbank.

More than 25 sixth form students volunteered their time and helped with the collection, which ran throughout November.

The collection has resulted in an astounding amount of food and general items being donated.

Teachers Beth Simpson, Lindsay Bauer and Justine Brooker organised the collections.

Ms Bauer said: "I am so proud of what the students have achieved in such a small amount of time.

"They were so shocked by the statistic that approximately 2.4 million people in the UK were relying on food banks in 2019.

"I can't thank them enough for their time, determination and hard work.

"I would also like to personally thank all of the staff and parents who have contributed."

A spokesman for Exeter Foodbank told the students: "We are all so impressed, here at Foodbank, that we would like to donate an extra 25kg to the Colyton total - bringing you up to a grand total of 1001.4kg."

