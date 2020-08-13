Top marks for Colyton Grammar School A Level students
PUBLISHED: 10:52 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 13 August 2020
Archant
Students across East Devon and West Dorset have been collecting their A level results today (Thursday August 13).
Sixth formers at Colyton Grammar School were awarded the most top marks in the region, with a number going forward to prestigious universities and courses.
Of the 117 cohort, 14 gained A* grades with four students achieving A* in four A-levels.
Three students achieved three A* grades with an A* in the Extended Project Qualification, four students have three A* grades and an A and three students have three A* grades.
Around a dozen students have won places to Oxbridge and the school has a strong showing in next stage vocational education including medicine, engineering, economics, veterinary sciences, dentistry, paramedicine, business management, sports and exercise science, computer science, agricultural studies and law.
Colyton head Tim Harris, said: “I am proud of our A-level students and my colleagues, who have shown such fortitude in the most extraordinary of situations.
“I am also grateful to our students’ parents, who have been unstinting in their support throughout the pandemic.
“We wish our 2020 A-level cohort the warmest of wishes for a successful future.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.