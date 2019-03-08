Teenager’s Seaton beach clean

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:38 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 08 September 2019

Lily Sweetland, 18, is planning a beach clean at Seaton. Picture: Lydia Sweetland

Lily Sweetland, 18, is planning a beach clean at Seaton. Picture: Lydia Sweetland

A Colyton teenager is planning a sponsored beach clean to help the environment and raise funds for an overseas aid mission.

Lily Sweetland, 18, is set to tidy the area between Seaton Hole and the Axe Yacht Club on Sunday, September 22.

The former Woodroffe School pupil is aiming to raise awareness of the damage litter and non-degradable materials do to the environment.

She also wants to raise funds towards her trip to Costa Rica with the Raleigh International charity.

Around one quarter of Costa Rica is protected jungle and Raleigh works to preserve biodiversity, increase the resilience of local communities to climate change and improve access to education.

Lily has had several part-time jobs since leaving school and has a place to study environmental science at university next year.

She said: "I can't wait for this amazing opportunity to gain valuable fieldwork experience in such an interesting country as Costa Rica, which will be really relevant to my further studies."

To donate to Lily's Costa Rica trip visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lily-sweetland

