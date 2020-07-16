Advanced search

New farm shop opens on the edge of Honiton

PUBLISHED: 12:43 16 July 2020

The manager Joanna and the rest of the team ahead of the store's opening. Picture: Combe Farm Shop

Combe Farm Shop opened its doors for the first time today (Thursday, July 16) at Hayne Farm on the edge of Honiton.

The shop is part of the Combe Estate, which also owns the Combe Garden Centre, and the new store will sell fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy and other local products alongside a butchery counter.

Karissa Marker of the Combe Farm Shop said: “All the staff are very excited for the shop to open, a lot of hard work has been put into opening by the whole team and we are really proud of what we have accomplished.”

The products are sourced directly from the surrounding farmland on the estate as well as some chosen suppliers from further afield.

Karissa said: “Even in these circumstances it was important to us to open up and provide a safe and convenient way to shop and buy local produce.

“We are really proud of the shop and look forward to welcoming everyone soon.’

Combe Farm Shop is open 9am-4.30pm expect on Thursdays when it is open until 5.30pm, and Sunday when it is open until 1pm.

