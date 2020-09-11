Advanced search

Combe Garden Centre wins Pride of Honiton award

PUBLISHED: 16:03 12 September 2020

Chairman of Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paul Fudge, delivering the Pride Of Honiton Winners Certificate for 2020 to James Trevett, the manager of Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Chairman of Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paul Fudge, delivering the Pride Of Honiton Winners Certificate for 2020 to James Trevett, the manager of Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Archant

Come Garden Centre has been rewarded for its high levels of good customer service by being awarded a Pride of Honiton certificate.

The award was presented to Combe Garden Centre manager James Trevett by Honiton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Paul Fudge.

James has been part of the garden centre since its inception and saw the project through to the popular and growing business it is today.

The level of that popularity was recognised this year as the garden centre received more votes this year than all the nominated businesses put together in the Pride’s first year back in 2015.

The award system saw 61 local businesses nominated this year and the highest number of votes recorded so far.

James said he was pleased that the garden centre had won the award especially as it showed the centre’s customers thought so highly of the centre and all the staff.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Combe Garden Centre wins Pride of Honiton award

Chairman of Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paul Fudge, delivering the Pride Of Honiton Winners Certificate for 2020 to James Trevett, the manager of Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Award-winning housebuilder Baker Estates donates £500 to local charity Hospiscare

Ian Baker, MD of Baker Estates and Hospiscare head of fundraising Sarah Smith. Picture: Baker Estates

Community support group ACER goes into ‘hibernation’ as lockdown measures ease

ACER

Quiz time! - How much notice did you take of the sporting world over the past seven days...

Sports Quiz header

Children’s Hospice South West praises supporters

The care team at Little Bridge House are now visiting families in their own homes to support them during the pandemic. Picture: Children's Hospice South West