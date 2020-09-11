Combe Garden Centre wins Pride of Honiton award

Chairman of Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paul Fudge, delivering the Pride Of Honiton Winners Certificate for 2020 to James Trevett, the manager of Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Archant

Come Garden Centre has been rewarded for its high levels of good customer service by being awarded a Pride of Honiton certificate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The award was presented to Combe Garden Centre manager James Trevett by Honiton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Paul Fudge.

James has been part of the garden centre since its inception and saw the project through to the popular and growing business it is today.

The level of that popularity was recognised this year as the garden centre received more votes this year than all the nominated businesses put together in the Pride’s first year back in 2015.

The award system saw 61 local businesses nominated this year and the highest number of votes recorded so far.

James said he was pleased that the garden centre had won the award especially as it showed the centre’s customers thought so highly of the centre and all the staff.