Tanyalee Davis at Lyme Regis Comedy Club, Marine Theatre

Canadian comedian TanyaLee Davis. Picture: Supplied by artist Supplied by artist

A comedian just three foot six inches high will top the bill at the Bank Holiday edition of the Lyme Regis Comedy Club at the Marine Theatre on Sunday, August 25.

Canadian performer Tanyalee Davis, whose solo show is called Little Do They Know, has a unique perspective and a racy brand of comedy.

She has appeared on Live At The Apollo, The Last Leg and The John Bishop Show, and has supported Frankie Boyle on tour. She has also performed her one-woman show in Las Vegas.

As an actor she has appeared in films including El Matador, For Da Love Of Money and Austin Powers 3: Goldmember.

The other acts on the bill are CariAnne and Simon Lomas, with resident compere Tom Glover.

Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door, with a 10 per cent discount for members of the theatre. The bar opens at 7pm; the show starts at 8pm.