Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Tanyalee Davis at Lyme Regis Comedy Club, Marine Theatre

PUBLISHED: 13:25 13 August 2019

Canadian comedian TanyaLee Davis. Picture: Supplied by artist

Canadian comedian TanyaLee Davis. Picture: Supplied by artist

Supplied by artist

A comedian just three foot six inches high will top the bill at the Bank Holiday edition of the Lyme Regis Comedy Club at the Marine Theatre on Sunday, August 25.

Canadian performer Tanyalee Davis, whose solo show is called Little Do They Know, has a unique perspective and a racy brand of comedy.

She has appeared on Live At The Apollo, The Last Leg and The John Bishop Show, and has supported Frankie Boyle on tour. She has also performed her one-woman show in Las Vegas.

As an actor she has appeared in films including El Matador, For Da Love Of Money and Austin Powers 3: Goldmember.

The other acts on the bill are CariAnne and Simon Lomas, with resident compere Tom Glover.

Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door, with a 10 per cent discount for members of the theatre. The bar opens at 7pm; the show starts at 8pm.

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVRs Rob Collier in top 10 finish at Haldon Forest Flyer meeting

AVR members who were in action at the 2019 Haldon Forest Flyers meeting. Picture: AVR

Honiton Running Club members in Jurassic Coast and Haldon Forest action

Honiton Running Club members at the Haldon Forest Flyer meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Seaton ladies into Grace Matthews section three quarter-finals

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Heather Clarke and Cyril Dann

Golf club and ball

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists