Comedian Tom Glover to conclude tour in Honiton

Tom Glover will be preforming his show A Glover not a Fighter, in Lyme Regis. Picture: Courtesy of the artist Archant

Tom Glover will be concluding his regional tour with a comedy gig in Honiton.

Comedian Tom Glover will be performing his award nominated show from the Edinburgh Fringe to Honiton this month.

'A Glover not a fighter' takes a wry look at his life growing up in the West Country with an alpha male father, was nominated for the best new show at the Leicester Comedy Festival and he toured it around the festival circuit visiting Shaftesbury, Reading, Manchester and more before taking it to Edinburgh in August.

Tom will be a familiar face to local comedy goers as he is the regular host of comedy nights at the Honiton Beehive. However, despite hosting shows in the South West for years, this is the first time to see him do a full one hour, one man show.

He said: "I'm really excited to be doing my first solo show in the South West but particularly to bring it to my local gigs.

"I've hosted gigs here for years but that mainly involves me chatting with the audience rather than telling jokes.

"My regular crowds often ask when I'll be performing a set and until now I haven't. I've been working on this show for a year and it went down better than I ever expected at the festivals and is going even better on tour.

"If you've not seen me before then my style of comedy is very observational and relateable, only, unlike when we have comics touring from London, my jokes are not about travelling on the tube and the perils of the Oyster card and more about shopping at Trago Mills and the perils of seagulls.

"I'd love to see all my regular audience members there but also new faces as well. It's important to keep things locally sourced, even your comedians."

The South West tour began in September and has been to Plymouth, Bridport, Lyme Regis along the way, among others.

The tour finishes this month at Teignmouth Pavilions on Wednesday, November 20 and Honiton Beehive on Friday, November 22.

Tom will be supported on the night by even more local comedian, Richard James. Richard recently hit the headlines after walking the South West Coast Path and raising money along the way for the RNLI with pop-up comedy nights.

Tickets for the show are £10 and previous dates have sold out so get in quick. Tickets are available from the Teignmouth Pavilions on 01626 249049 and Honiton Beehive on 01404 384050 for the respective dates. To book online visit www.tomglovercomedy.co.uk.