Back by popular demand, classic comedy film Tom Jones at Marine Theatre

Lyme's Marine Theatre. Archant

The classic 1963 British film Tom Jones is the last-but-one screening in the Tuesday Night at the Movies series at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis.

It was voted by Lyme residents as the film they would most like to see again at the cinema.

The late Albert Finney and Susannah York starred in this rowdy adaptation of Henry Fielding's novel, scripted by John Osborne.

The comedy mixes the bawdiness of the 18th-century England with the cinematic playfulness of 1960s cinema.

Tom Jones screens on Tuesday, August 13 at 7.30pm.

The bar opens at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available from Lyme Regis TIC or online. at wwwmarinetheatre.com for a price of £6 in advance and £7.50 on the door.