Views sought on Colyton Neighbourhood Plan

Planning for the future - historic Colyton and its parish church. Ref edr 15 19TI 2268. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Comments are being invited on a planning blueprint setting out how Colyton Parish will be developed over the coming years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents will be able to express their views on the Neighbourhood Plan from Monday, October 5.

Created through listening to the views of local people and businesses. the plan is intended to provide a means of guiding, promoting and enabling balanced sustainable change and growth within the parish.

Now Colyton Parish Council is inviting comments on the blueprint from 9am next Monday.

All responses received will be considered by the neighbourhood plan steering group and the parish council to produce a revised version which will then be submitted to the local planning authority to be considered by an independent examiner.

The Draft Neighbourhood Plan, along with other evidence-based documents and comments, will be found at colytonparishcouncil.co.uk

A laminated copy of the draft plan may be viewed at the parish council offices, at the Feoffees Town Hall, Colyton, by prior arrangement with the clerk on 01297 552460 and at the Filling Station Café, Colyford, daily from 10am to 3pm, except Wednesday and Sunday.

Comment forms will also be available at these two venues.

People can comment on the plan preferably by completing the online comments form or completing the paper form and submitting it in the response box or posting or handing it in to Colyton Parish Council, Feoffees Town Hall, Market Place, Colyton, EX24 6JR.

Alternatively, people can submit written comments in any form, but they must include their name, organisation (if applicable) and postcode for these to be accepted.

All comments will be publicly available and identifiable by organisation - where applicable.

All comments must be received by 5pm on Monday, December 14.

* Neighbourhood planning enables communities to play a much stronger role in shaping the areas in which they live and work and in supporting new development proposals. This is because unlike the parish, village or town plans that communities may have prepared, a neighbourhood plan forms part of the development plan and sits alongside the local plan prepared by the local planning authority. Decisions on planning applications will be made using both the local plan and the neighbourhood plan, and any other material considerations.