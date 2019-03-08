Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community projects share £75,000 funding

PUBLISHED: 08:01 09 June 2019

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

East Devon's not-for-profit organisations receive cash help from the district and county councils

Uplyme playing field which will become an air ambulance night landing site. Picture Chris CarsonUplyme playing field which will become an air ambulance night landing site. Picture Chris Carson

More than £75,000 has been given to a wide variety of East Devon community projects by the county and district councils through their Communities Together Fund.

This includes giving nearly £15,000 to two dementia projects based around Honiton and Ottery St Mary and £3,000 towards two projects to provide night landing sites for the Devon Air Ambulance - one at Uplyme.

The two local authorities worked together to put £1.10 per elector into a central pot, £1 from DCC and 10p from EDDC.

East Devon's not for profit organisations such as charities, town and parish councils and community groups could work in partnership to apply for a grant.

Projects who will receive the funding they've asked for were:

* A project from Honiton Dementia Action Alliance to pay for transport for people with dementia and their carers to come into Honiton from surrounding parishes to access dementia support services and activities - £4,000.

* Setting up a Dementia Action Alliance across the Ottery St Mary area and delivering dementia support within Ottery St Mary and to surrounding parishes - £10,390.

* Leaflets and online information for two walking routes that go through Seaton - £2,921.60.

* Adding lighting to King George's Field in Uplyme so that the Devon Air Ambulance can land safely at night - £1,500.

* Creating safe footpath access to Glebe Parks sports and playing fields in Upottery as it's on a blind bend - £5,000

* Purchasing full size portable goals for the use of The King's School in Ottery St Mary and West Hill Wasps junior football club - £1,581.

Ian Thomas, East Devon's portfolio holder for finance, said: "Our partnership with the county council has ensured that a variety of worthwhile community projects have been supported and these projects will benefit our residents for many years to come.

"It is unfortunate that the scheme has now ended but we are continuing to work closely with the county council and the police to make extra funding available for East Devon community projects through our crowdfunding scheme, which will be publicised again in due course."

Most Read

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

If you go down to the woods today ...

Mountain bike leader and entrepreneur Cathy Debenham chooses an oil painting ‘Woodland in the Snow” by Adrian Sykes.

A supper for a summer’s evening from River Cottage

Asparagus, new potatoes, halloumi. © Simon Wheeler

Honiton Town start at Brixham, Axminster Town kick-off at Sidmouth Town

Honiton Town fixtures for the 2019/20 South West Peninsula League Premier Division (East). Picture ARCHANT

FITNESS BLOG: Four week journey with a personal trainer

Beth Sharp with personal trainer Elena at LED Leisure Centre in Honiton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists