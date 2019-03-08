Community projects share £75,000 funding

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

East Devon's not-for-profit organisations receive cash help from the district and county councils

Uplyme playing field which will become an air ambulance night landing site. Picture Chris Carson Uplyme playing field which will become an air ambulance night landing site. Picture Chris Carson

More than £75,000 has been given to a wide variety of East Devon community projects by the county and district councils through their Communities Together Fund.

This includes giving nearly £15,000 to two dementia projects based around Honiton and Ottery St Mary and £3,000 towards two projects to provide night landing sites for the Devon Air Ambulance - one at Uplyme.

The two local authorities worked together to put £1.10 per elector into a central pot, £1 from DCC and 10p from EDDC.

East Devon's not for profit organisations such as charities, town and parish councils and community groups could work in partnership to apply for a grant.

Projects who will receive the funding they've asked for were:

* A project from Honiton Dementia Action Alliance to pay for transport for people with dementia and their carers to come into Honiton from surrounding parishes to access dementia support services and activities - £4,000.

* Setting up a Dementia Action Alliance across the Ottery St Mary area and delivering dementia support within Ottery St Mary and to surrounding parishes - £10,390.

* Leaflets and online information for two walking routes that go through Seaton - £2,921.60.

* Adding lighting to King George's Field in Uplyme so that the Devon Air Ambulance can land safely at night - £1,500.

* Creating safe footpath access to Glebe Parks sports and playing fields in Upottery as it's on a blind bend - £5,000

* Purchasing full size portable goals for the use of The King's School in Ottery St Mary and West Hill Wasps junior football club - £1,581.

Ian Thomas, East Devon's portfolio holder for finance, said: "Our partnership with the county council has ensured that a variety of worthwhile community projects have been supported and these projects will benefit our residents for many years to come.

"It is unfortunate that the scheme has now ended but we are continuing to work closely with the county council and the police to make extra funding available for East Devon community projects through our crowdfunding scheme, which will be publicised again in due course."