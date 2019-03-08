Time to talk about Axminster’s future

Axminster's weekly market helps bring the community together Picture Chris Carson Archant

A series of ‘community conversations’ is being planned to highlight the highs and lows of local life

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Community group Light Up Axminster is inviting people to have their say about the town’s future development during a programme of ‘Community Conversations’.

Funded by an Awards for All grant from the National Lottery the group is exploring the things that matter to those that live, work and visit the town.

The aim is to highlight the highs and lows of community life and how the town can shape its future together.

The ‘Community Conversations’ will take place at a range of venues and times throughout March and early April and will be led by Light Up Axminster’s Cindy Furse with film-maker Rich Tomlinson and Actiontrack’s Nick Brace.

Anyone attending is asked to take a photograph, picture, poem, drawing or description of their favourite thing about living in Axminster and the thing that they would most like to change.

These will be used to create a picture of what is important in the community. For anyone who can’t attend the themed sessions there will be a number of drop-in sessions, too.

Contact Cindy Furse on 07930 800225 or email cindy@lightupaxminster.co.uk for more information, or join the conversation on Facebook/LightUpAxminster

Sessions are:

Thursday March 14: The Light House (formerly Marle Gallery):

9am to 10am: drop in; 10am to 12pm - regeneration, development and growth; 1pm to 3pm - education and employment; 3pm to 4pm: drop in.

Friday, March 15, Axminster Guildhall: 9am to 10am: drop in;

10am to 12pm - sport and leisure; 1pm to 3pm - arts, culture and heritage; 4pm to 5pm - drop in.

Tuesday March 19: The Light House: 12pm to 2pm - spaces, places and facilities; 2pm to 3pm - drop in; 6pm to 7pm - drop in; 7pm to 9pm - health and wellbeing.

Wednesday March 20: Millwey Community Hall: 12pm to 1pm - drop in; 1pm to 3pm - education and employment.

Wednesday March 20: The Light House: 5pm to 7pm - drop in; 7pm to 9pm - sport and leisure.

Friday March 29: The Light House: 9am to 10am: Drop in; 10am to 12pm - health and wellbeing; 1pm to 3pm - spaces, places and facilities; 4pm to 5pm - drop in.

Tuesday April 2: The Light House: 7pm to 9pm - arts, culture and heritage.

Thursday April 4: Millwey Community Hall: 6pm to 7pm - drop in; 7pm to 9pm - regeneration, development and growth.