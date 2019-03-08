Advanced search

Community curry night returns to Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 15:38 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 17 September 2019

Members of the Incredible Edible Cranbrook team. Picture: Phlippa Davies

Members of the Incredible Edible Cranbrook team. Picture: Phlippa Davies

Phlippa Davies

Vegetables grown by Cranbrook residents will be used to make delicious Indian food for a community curry night.

The produce has been grown by the Incredible Edible team, who cultivate fruit, vegetables and herbs in public spaces around Cranbrook.

The curry night will take place at the Younghayes Centre on Saturday, September 21, from 6.30pm.

The food, a traditional Thali, will be cooked by Arundahti Nayak, who works at the Cranberry Farm pub

Guests will be able to pick and choose from a chicken dish, puri, daal, masala papad, chickpea fry, salad and other accompaniments. There will be a vegan option.

Incredible Edible member and curry night organiser, Andrea Bomanson, said:

"Our autumn curry night promises to bring cheer to a time of year when the evenings are slowly drawing in.

"It's a great opportunity to get together with family, friends and neighbours over a delicious meal, that includes very locally sourced ingredients with a very small carbon footprint indeed."

Tickets are £4, and available from the Cranberry Farm or Barnado's charity shop.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

