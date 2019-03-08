Cranbrook to get its third community development worker since its inception

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9797. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cranbrook could be getting its third community development worker since the town's inception.

A vacancy for the post has been advertised online, more than a year after previous worker Keith Johnson's contract expired, in March 2018. The role of community development worker was funded by section 106 money - cash secured from agreements with housing developers.

Cranbrook has only had two community development workers, that being Mr Johnson and Corena Ward.

Last year, a £60,000 funding bid made to East Devon District Council by Andy Wood, Exeter and East Devon Growth Point projects director, was rejected.

The request was for part-funding, on the basis that extra financial backing would be enlisted elsewhere, but Mr Wood said it was refused by EDDC due to budgetary reasons.

This meant money had to be sourced from alternative revenues to fund the post.