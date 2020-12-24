Community group aims to make Honiton food waste and hunger free

Published: 9:00 AM December 24, 2020

Honiton Foodsave was set up and launched in late November by Jake Bonetta. - Credit: Honiton Foodsave

A community group in Honiton has launched with the aim of making the town and its surrounding area food waste and hunger free.

Honiton Foodsave, set up and launched in late November by Jake Bonetta, works in partnership with businesses and the Honiton community to collect and sort food, ready for distribution to other community organisations and individuals on a no-questions-asked basis.

All items given away by Honiton Foodsave are free and available to everyone in the community, and no referral or invitation is needed.

Since running its first collection on November 30, Honiton Foodsave volunteers have already collected and distributed more than 300 items of food destined for the bin in supermarkets.

Saving these items also means that the group have so far saved over 100k litres of water in food production.

The group is now running three collection sessions a week. The founder of the organisation, Jake Bonetta, is particularly excited to see the speed at which the initiative is growing.

“It has been awe-inspiring seeing the power of the Honiton community coming together to allow this initiative to happen,” said Jake.

“Since launching two weeks ago, we have already started collections of good, surplus food from Tesco and Co-op and have many more exciting plans in the pipeline towards our goal of reducing food poverty and food waste.”

“We are very thankful for the kindness shown by the team at St. Paul’s Church, who have allowed us to use the Mackarness Hall whilst it is closed for hire. I also want to thank TRIP Community Transport Association for their help and support.”

Running from 8.45pm until 10pm on Mondays and Thursdays and from 4.30pm until 5.30pm on Sundays, anyone can use the OLIO website and app to claim food and then collect it from the Mackarness Hall.

However, if you are unable to access the app, the group want to emphasise that anyone can still come down to the Hall during the above times and they will accommodate your needs.

If you would like to get involved with the group’s efforts to reduce food waste, or you have a general query, find them on Facebook by searching @HonitonFoodsave or email them at honitonfoodsave@gmail.com.