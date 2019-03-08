Sweet taste of success for Axminster Waffle House

Pictured at Waffle (l to r): Cllr Ian Hall (ward member), Waffle directors Tim Whiteway and Sophie McLachlan, Cllr Stuart Hughes (EDDC chairman), Waffle director Matt Smith and Cllr Andrew Moulding (ward member). Picture EDDC Archant

Crowdfunding helps launch community venture - learn more about the scheme at EDDC's free introductory session on July 25

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thanks to crowdfunding, including a £4,000 contribution from East Devon District Council, delicious waffles are now on sale in Axminster - helping to fund local good causes.

The new business in West Street is an innovative not-for-profit organisation whose aim is to create a community owned and run space.

Called Waffle the café will be used to bring people together to form unlikely friendships from the oldest to the youngest, with a particular focus on those who are lonely or isolated.

The directors are passionate about finding ways to tackle loneliness, isolation and exclusion by encouraging cross-community interaction. As well as organising care home visits, hosting free community events and education workshops they are providing a space for teenagers to go to in the evenings.

They even have a 'pay it forward' scheme where customers can buy food and drink for those less fortunate than themselves. For £5 anyone can buy a wooden card, which entitles the holder to a free waffle and drink. The card can either be left with Waffle, who can pass it on to people within the community who they know are in need, or the customer can take it away and give it to someone they feel would benefit from an act of kindness.

Waffle raised the majority of the funding it needed to start up its Community Interest Company by running two crowdfunding campaigns.

Councillor Ian Thomas, EDDC finance spokesman said: "It's great that we've been able to be part of Waffle, as they're passionate about finding innovative and intentional ways to tackle isolation, loneliness and exclusion in their community. Well done to the people who had the idea, put in the hard work and have now seen their idea become reality!

"If you have a project in mind you think would benefit from crowdfunding, come along to our crowdfunding event on July 25 and find out more."

Sophie Mclachlan, one of the Directors at Waffle, said:

"Crowdfunding for us was a great way to get the community involved and give them ownership from the very beginning and we were so excited to find out that East Devon District Council was offering support through this channel. The process was really straightforward and the guys at East Devon were incredibly encouraging."

Matt Smith, another of the directors, said: "Waffle just simply wouldn't have happened without the incredible support that we received from all over the community in all sorts of ways. Crowdfunding with East Devon District Council was a brilliant way for us to not only gather funding sources in one place but also to share the passion behind our vision."