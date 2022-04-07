Concerns raised over 'inaccessible' Cranbrook allotments

Photo taken by an allotment-holder of the muddy path at the site - Credit: Contributed

Allotment holders in Cranbrook claim they have been let down by the town council because the site becomes waterlogged and ‘inaccessible’ after heavy rain.

They say the paths around the plots at Crannaford are sometimes ‘ankle deep in mud’ and unsafe for people with mobility problems.

Cranbrook Town Council says the site, which was opened in March 2019, is ‘safe in accordance with current legislation’ and is inspected regularly.

Lisa Hebbard, one of the allotment holders, disagrees. She said: “There is a clause in the site delivery saying ‘this site is to be accessible in all weathers’ and it’s simply not, or if it is, it’s really dangerous for even the able-bodied.

"Users can be ankle deep in mud on sloping paths - several accidents have occurred.

“They’ve done remedial work around the entrance but it doesn’t extend to the plots.

“We have repeatedly asked for safer access.”

A spokesperson for Cranbrook Town Council said: “The local planning authority and the consortium of developers, the East Devon New Community Partners (EDNCP) have repeatedly assured the Town Council since March 2019 that the allotment site was delivered to the specification on the basis of which planning consent for the site had been granted.

Photo taken at Crannaford Allotments by Cranbrook Town Council on October 20 2021 after heavy rain - Credit: Cranbrook Town Council



“Because we are aware of some of the allotment holders’ dissatisfaction with the site and in order to be able to respond to their and any other health and safety concerns, we inspect the Crannaford Allotments quarterly from April until October and monthly from October until April; we also inspect following periods of heavy rainfall and following every complaint or report we receive regarding the site.



"The last complaint we received regarding ‘the paths are holding the rain water’ is dated 12 July 2021 at 18:25.

“Upon receipt of that report, a member of our staff went to visit the Crannaford Allotments on 13 July 2021 who ‘found all the pathways were passable, but there were some areas that were slightly wetter, which is understandable given the recent rainfall’.

Photo of Crannaford Allotments after heavy rain, taken by Cranbrook Town Council - Credit: Cranbrook Town Council

“I can see from our log of accidents and incidents that we received five reports of falls at the Crannaford Allotments dating from 4 February 2020 until 9 March 2020, none of which resulted in an injury.

“Our records do not feature any other incidents at the Crannaford Allotments so if ‘several accidents’ happened, they were not reported to us - and we have urged the allotment holders in the past to report every incident to us so that we can respond accordingly.”

Photo of Crannaford Allotments after heavy rain, taken by Cranbrook Town Council - Credit: Cranbrook Town Council



