Axe Valley Community Choir performs at Colyton

PUBLISHED: 15:01 22 December 2018

Axe valley Community Choir performs at Colyton., Picture: Sue Whitell.

Archant

Concert raises £850 for memory cafes in Colyton and Colyford

Axe Valley Community Choir presented a wonderful repertoire of Christmas songs at St Andrew’s Church in Colyton on Sunday (December 15).

The fabulous musical evening was organised in support of Colyton and Colyford Memory Café.

The Choir, under the leadership of tits musical director Edward Jacobs, gave the audience a festive treat of two halves, and the Memory Café volunteers provided complimentary seasonal refreshments during the interval.

The evening raised a profit of £850 for the Memory Café.

The money will enable the on-going service of two monthly Cafés, held on the first Wednesday afternoon of the month in Colyton and on the third afternoon of the month in Colyford.

Said organiser Sue Whitell: “We are extremely grateful to Edward Jacobs and the whole choir for their generosity and support.”

For further information about the Memory Café, please contact Sue on 01297 599477.

