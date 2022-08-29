Work to begin on Cranbrook town centre

Construction of the new Cranbrook town centre is due to start this week.

On Tuesday (August 30), developers Henry Davidson, Hallam Land Management, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon will start work on a supermarket, high street shops with homes above, a town square and a children’s day nursery.

Once complete, it will provide a town centre that will serve up to 20,000 people and other communities nearby. Completion for the supermarket and children’s day nursery is due next year and high street shops with apartments above are due to be completed in 2024. There will be a fit-out period for the supermarket which will then enable it to open.

East Devon District Council is in the process of acquiring four acres of land to ensure that the town centre can accommodate the types of community facilities that the population will need in the future, such as a health and wellbeing hub (including a GP surgery) and leisure centre. Devon County Council is also continuing to work on a new community building combining a library, children and youth centres.

Further aspects of the town centre will include a new town hall, extra care housing and a skate park.

Councillors Kevin Blakey, Kim Bloxham and Sam Hawkins, East Devon District Council ward members representing Cranbrook, said: "The three Cranbrook ward members are naturally delighted that the construction work on the town centre is getting under way. As we have said previously, a great many people have worked long and hard to draw together all the many threads to the legal agreements that are now complete, and our thanks go to them all. We can now look forward to the land being a hive of activity as the physical creation of our much anticipated town centre takes shape. This is a big moment in the story of Cranbrook."

Cllr Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for economic recovery and skills, said: "We've now reached the exciting stage where we'll start to see the development of the town centre taking shape. I'm delighted, we're all delighted.

"Cranbrook is growing, and I'm in no doubt that it'll become one of Devon's most important towns.

"It's through the partnership we've seen between councils, developers and community representatives, but the real success for this incredible new town is thanks to its local residents."

A spokesman for the Cranbrook consortium of developers said: "We are very excited to see work starting on Cranbrook town centre. There will be plenty to offer for our residents and we can’t wait to see the new community making use of these fantastic facilities.

"We have put a lot of time and care into building this new town and ensuring we have the right amenities in place for everyone to use and enjoy. Residents have been very patient and we’re confident that the town centre will be well worth the wait."