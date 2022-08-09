News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Council on the lookout for site of new East Devon town

Adam Manning

Published: 12:15 PM August 9, 2022
Blackdown House

East Devon District Council looking for site they can build a new town. - Credit: Tim Dixon

A consultation for a new East Devon town is being launched by East Devon District Council.

The design and construction of a potential new East Devon town is set to be looked into by consultation firm, CBRE.

A team will identify a site for the project, and provide advice on viability, infrastructure, planning, urban design, environmental measures and construction.

It could include up to 8,000 new sustainable homes along with community facilities and amenities, in a 'zero-carbon environment' in the north west area of East Devon.

Councillor Paul Arnott, EDDC’s leader and the authority’s portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “Over the last three years, our council's priority has been to make sure that the views of the public on major initiatives such as this are heard through high-quality consultations.

“In our renewed Local Plan process, we welcome both members of the public and industry experts to share their opinions on how we shape the future of East Devon. As one of the cornerstones to this, we have commissioned the well-respected CBRE to start the arduous process of informing the council on preferred routes of travel to deliver a true 21st century community with net zero and sustainability at its core."

