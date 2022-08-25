New parish council could be formed in Colyford

Proposals have been published for the creation of a new parish council in Colyford.

The draft proposals, published by East Devon District Council (EDDC), follow a governance review which took place earlier this year.

If plans go ahead, the parish council could consist of seven councillors. However, no warding provisions are incorporated in the parish council.

Parish council's are generally consultative bodies who have minimal powers but many duties within the local community. They often are consulted on district council and county council decisions relating to their area.

The Parish Council will take effect with elections in May 2023.

A consultation is in place on these draft proposals and will end on November 22, 2022.

Currently the residents of Colyford are represented as part of the Colyton parish ward. If the proposal proceeds there will be a consequential change to the number of members representing Colyton Parish Council.

A similar process took place when West Hill Parish Council separated from Ottery St Mary Town Council.

Councillor Sarah Jackson, EDDC’s portfolio holder said: "I sincerely thank all those who have exercised their democratic right by contributing feedback to the Colyton-Colyford governance review.

"It is evident from the recent consultation that the residents of Colyford feel a sense of identity separate from that of Colyton, and a clear desire to be self-governed via the formation of a new Parish Council, and so I am pleased to see this governance review progress to the next stage.

"It is, however, important that the proposal is now refined and fine-tuned. Part of this will be to determine where exactly the boundary between the parishes will fall. I strongly encourage all those who are consulted on the draft proposal to fully engage with the process so that your views are considered and taken on board."

More information on the proposals on the EDDC website www.eastdevon.gov.uk/colyford