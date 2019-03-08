Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC Archant

Cookery demonstrations and live music will be on the menu at Honiton's Gate to Plate event later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Gate to Plate line-up announced. Picture: EDDC Honiton Gate to Plate line-up announced. Picture: EDDC

Some 50 fine food, drink and craft producers will be in the high street on Saturday, September 28.

They will joined by top chefs, food experts and talented entertainers, performing and giving demonstrations on the two main stages.

Many of the producers will be offering free samples to visitors to taste their wares.

It's the second Gate to Plate to be held in the town following the success of last year's show where more than 6,000 visitors - including HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall - packed the high street, sampling locally made delicacies.

The free event, which had to be rescheduled from August because of bad weather, is organised by East Devon District Council and supported by Honiton Town Council.

This year, for the first time, there will be a show kitchen with cooking demonstrations from top chefs and food experts which will be compered by Heart Drivetime DJ Ben Atkinson.

EDDC leader Cllr Ben Ingham said: "This event captures the very essence of why so many of us choose to live in East Devon - top quality produce delivered within a friendly atmosphere.

"Whatever the variety available in a superstore, there is nothing quite like a farmers' market or gate to plate to make your mouth water."

The show kitchen line-up includes local company LittlePod which specialises in high quality vanilla products and they take the first kitchen demo slot making Persian rice pudding at 10.30am.

They are followed at 11.30am by Paul Greenhead, an AA rosette winner who, with Beth Cowley, has reopened the Railway restaurant in Honiton.

He will be demonstrating home-made gnocchi with king prawn sauce.

At 12.30pm, it's the turn of the chefs of The Pig at Combe and on the menu is Elston Farm venison with garden plums and veg. At 1.30pm, Robin Wylde of The Pop Up Kitchen, at Lyme Regis, will demonstrate how to make a seasonal dish.

Finally, at 2.30pm, the Good Game team will be demonstrating how to make bacon.

Headlining on the entertainment stage is Scott Phillips, the lead singer of Honiton band 'Sweet Black Angels', playing from 1.30pm to 2.15pm.

Honiton Training Band will bring the big band sound to the cookery demonstration stage from 12 noon to 1pm and they will be followed by Honiton Community Theatre performing a set from Dracula Spectacular from 1.15pm to 1.30pm.

From 3pm to 3.45pm, singer/songwriter Daniela, a solo acoustic guitar player, will entertain visitors with a repertoire of cover songs from the 60s through to the present day.

Busker Joe Taylor will be performing at a number of sites throughout the day.

Producers confirmed for Gate to Plate include Authentic Thai Food; Benedicts Bar; Bulstone Springs Farm; Chloe Morter Design; Chunk of Devon; CN Drinks Ltd (Norcotts Cider); Coldharbour Farm Shop; County Cakes; Daddy D's Kitchen; Dalwood Vineyard; Devon Fishcakes and Devon Flower Faeries.

Dough Bros Woodfired Pizza; Ebb Tides Seaweeds; Flapjackery; Frandie Macaron; Good Game Charcuterie; Good Game Hot Food; Heron Ventures Ltd; Hillview Floristry Ltd; Holly Botanic and Honiton Chocolate Company

Honiton Country Market; Howling Wolf Coffee; India in a Jar; Just Gin; Otter Brewery Ltd; Otter Vale; Passion For Pie; Pizza Buona; Powderkeg Brewery; Random Cottage Foods; Riverford Organic; Stanbury Game Dealers; Surf'N'Turf and Thai Style Thai Food.

The Accidental Vegan Café; The Little Grub Hub; The Little Tavern; The Pig at Combe; Venton's Devon Cyder and Westcott Boer Goats.

There will also be charity stalls from Allhallows Museum, Honiton; Devon Freewheelers; Force Cancer; Honiton Dementia Action Alliance and the Thelma Hulbert Gallery.

The event opens from 10am to 4pm. To find out more call 01404 41719, follow a dedicated facebook page

Or see twitter at @eastdevon #honitongatetoplate