Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Acid jazz band Corduroy to perform in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 16:08 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 08 August 2019

Acid jazz band Corduroy, 'The Fabric Four'. Picture: Supplied by band

Acid jazz band Corduroy, 'The Fabric Four'. Picture: Supplied by band

Supplied by band

The jaunty band Corduroy - self-styled as The Fabric Four - are to play at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis on Saturday, August 17.

Corduroy arrived on the acid jazz scene in early 1992 and cut a striking presence, dressed in black turtle-neck sweaters with goatee beards.

Their music drew on their love of 60s and 70s TV themes and film soundtracks.

Corduroy influenced Blur, who played their early records on their tour bus as they were formulating their ideas for the Parklife album, and invited Corduroy to play at their 1994 Alexandra Palace extravaganza alongside Supergrass and Pulp.

Last year they returned to Gilles Peterson's Acid Jazz Records label, which had released their first three albums, Dad Man Cat, High Havoc and Out Of Here.

All three albums have now been re-released.

At the Marine Theatre they will be supported by DJ Heavy Stylus, with an explosive amalgamation of acid jazz, funk, hip hop beats, heavy soul breaks and blaxploitation ghetto-funk.

Tickets are £15.00 early bird / £17.50 advance / £20.00 on the door. There is a 10% discount for members of the theatre.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Melplash Show promises to be ‘bigger and better’

Freestyle motocross rider Jamie Squibb and his team in action. Picture MAS

Feniton bowlers suffer mixed fortunes

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton bowlers suffer an ‘up and down’ week

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Axminster Town ‘in great shape’ ahead of season’s opener at Sidmouth

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Honiton Seniors Longhurst Cup success for trio

Members of the Honiton Tuesday Mixed group enjoying lunch at the club. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists