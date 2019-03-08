Acid jazz band Corduroy to perform in Lyme Regis

Acid jazz band Corduroy, 'The Fabric Four'. Picture: Supplied by band Supplied by band

The jaunty band Corduroy - self-styled as The Fabric Four - are to play at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis on Saturday, August 17.

Corduroy arrived on the acid jazz scene in early 1992 and cut a striking presence, dressed in black turtle-neck sweaters with goatee beards.

Their music drew on their love of 60s and 70s TV themes and film soundtracks.

Corduroy influenced Blur, who played their early records on their tour bus as they were formulating their ideas for the Parklife album, and invited Corduroy to play at their 1994 Alexandra Palace extravaganza alongside Supergrass and Pulp.

Last year they returned to Gilles Peterson's Acid Jazz Records label, which had released their first three albums, Dad Man Cat, High Havoc and Out Of Here.

All three albums have now been re-released.

At the Marine Theatre they will be supported by DJ Heavy Stylus, with an explosive amalgamation of acid jazz, funk, hip hop beats, heavy soul breaks and blaxploitation ghetto-funk.

Tickets are £15.00 early bird / £17.50 advance / £20.00 on the door. There is a 10% discount for members of the theatre.